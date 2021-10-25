3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

Country living with convenient location close to town, 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 1.81 acres WITH NO CITY TAXES! This home offers great entertainment spaces- inside and out! Tastefully remodeled kitchen comes equipped with walk-in pantry, tiled backsplash, all updated appliances including refrigerator, soft close drawers/cabinets and large pantry. Updates include brand new roof, new flooring in common areas, new septic system, new water heater and more! Over-sized building with electricity that has so much potential - workshop, office, extra storage...open barn area off the back of enclosed building. Property is fenced and cross fenced. Playscape and trampoline will convey with property.