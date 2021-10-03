3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

Come and tour this Southern Charm located near the Women's Club in Bryan as well as the historic downtown district. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts a new roof and skylights, new interior and exterior paint as well as new carpet. The kitchen features a new stainless steel Bosch gas stove, dishwasher and new double ovens. It also adorns Designer quartz pocket granite countertops with a bead board backsplash. There is formal dining room as well as breakfast room. The all masonry fenced courtyard has access to both the Living Room and primary bedroom. This gem of a home hosts 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs you will find a very large bedroom and bathroom as well as walk in attic access. Other updates to note: Rheem water heater Oct 2017 and Rear/Alley windows 2019. Lets not forget 2 car rear entry garage!