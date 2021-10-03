Come and tour this Southern Charm located near the Women's Club in Bryan as well as the historic downtown district. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home boasts a new roof and skylights, new interior and exterior paint as well as new carpet. The kitchen features a new stainless steel Bosch gas stove, dishwasher and new double ovens. It also adorns Designer quartz pocket granite countertops with a bead board backsplash. There is formal dining room as well as breakfast room. The all masonry fenced courtyard has access to both the Living Room and primary bedroom. This gem of a home hosts 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on the main level. Upstairs you will find a very large bedroom and bathroom as well as walk in attic access. Other updates to note: Rheem water heater Oct 2017 and Rear/Alley windows 2019. Lets not forget 2 car rear entry garage!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases r…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.