3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $350,000

5.62 ACRES and TOTAL INTERIOR Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The home is LEASED @ 1335.00$ per month through March 2022. The location of the existing home {towards the back of property}affords room to build additionally on the property. NO RESTRICTIONS. TWO ROAD ACCESSES if needed. Minutes to Bryan/College Station and Texas A&M!

