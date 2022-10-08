Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on 1.39 acres in Bryan! Enter the home and find a spacious living area that opens up into the large kitchen/dining area, making it wonderful for relaxing or entertaining. The kitchen features a stunning farmhouse sink, large wood island, Frigidaire appliances, and gorgeous views into the backyard. The master bedroom is a split floor plan that has a full bathroom. Two spacious bedrooms can be found off of the living room with their own closets. The backyard is a dream with a Texas style in-ground plunge pool, patio, and fabulous open space. Additional bonuses of the property include a large 1000 sq. ft. metal shop and full clean out/hook up lines for an RV. A fabulous balance of privacy and space but still offering the conveniences of being only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and so much more. Come see this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,900
