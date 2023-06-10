Welcome home to your Avonley floorplan, built with quality craftsmanship by Reece Homes! Enjoy luxury finishes throughout the open floor plan, such as granite counter tops and high-end vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features a large eating bar island, coffee/wine bar, tons of cabinet and counter space, and a large pantry for all your cooking needs. Relax in the primary bedroom which includes his/hers sinks, a shower with tile walls and garden soaker tub. Plus you'll love the convenience of having a large closet that connects to your laundry room & mud room! This home backs up to a beautiful green space - great for entertaining or just unwinding after a long day. Get ready to make memories on the extended back patio - it's an outdoor oasis waiting for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,500
