Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Rudder Pointe! Front entry leads you to homes open living and dining areas! An L-shaped kitchen overlooks dining and entertaining areas, with a wood burning fireplace boasting from family room! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Master bedroom is spacious with two bright windows. En-suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to homes laundry room. Laundry room opens up to Avonley's signature mudroom, which wraps around to homes main hallway. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,325
