Welcome to your new business or home!! This property can be zoned commercial or residential. Almost a 1 acre lot, right down from the famous Sodolacks restaurant on the left. Fully remodeled cabin! 3 bed 2.5 bath, quartz countertops, antelope stair case runner, plank floors throughout, new fixtures, and so much more! Huge barn with concrete bottom, electrical throughout and insulated! Make an appointment today, this is a must see!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Seth Sullivan recommends school district requires masks as community members request the same in Bryan and College Station
A total of 14 people have spoken this week during Bryan and College Station school board meetings in favor of their districts requiring masks.
A suspect died after being shot by law enforcement officers at the end of a standoff near Snook early Wednesday morning after an arrest warran…
College Station police have identified the man who was killed in an apparent homicide late Sunday night.
A woman was arrested on a felony drug charge during a traffic stop in Bryan on Thursday afternoon.
A College Station man was charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fourth time in Brazos County after a single-vehicle accident…
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my fellow College Station residents and the state of Texas for making this week possible.
The suspect arrested Wednesday in connection to a Sunday night homicide in College Station was being investigated for recently stalking the de…
Bryan police have identified a suspect in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.
With his Texas A&M biology bachelor’s degree in hand, Dr. Joe Hendrix Knowles excitedly waved and saluted to his family and university off…
The College Station Fire Department was awarded a $700,320 grant that will open the door for a dozen of the department’s firefighter/EMTs to b…