3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $349,000

Welcome to your new business or home!! This property can be zoned commercial or residential. Almost a 1 acre lot, right down from the famous Sodolacks restaurant on the left. Fully remodeled cabin! 3 bed 2.5 bath, quartz countertops, antelope stair case runner, plank floors throughout, new fixtures, and so much more! Huge barn with concrete bottom, electrical throughout and insulated! Make an appointment today, this is a must see!!!

