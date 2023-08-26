Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home nestled on one of the largest lots in Rudder Pointe. As you approach the home, you'll be greeted by its beautiful brick entry way, exuding both warmth and classic appeal. Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed split floorplan that optimizes space and privacy. The open living area is built for both relaxation and entertainment, featuring a seamless flow from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. The heart of the home, the kitchen, boasts modern amenities and ample counter and storage space, making it a delight for any home cook. One of the highlights of this property is the covered back patio, providing shade from the Texas heat, for your outdoor gatherings, morning coffees, or evening relaxation. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom with double sinks. The split floorplan ensures that the bedrooms are situated for optimal privacy, making it an ideal layout for families or hosting guests. In summary, this 3-bed, 2-bath home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac offers a blend of comfort, privacy, and natural beauty. With its covered back patio, split floorplan, and one of the largest lots in Rudder Pointe, it's an inviting home that embraces both indoor and outdoor living. If you're looking for a place to create lasting memories, this home provides the perfect canvas for your ideal lifestyle.