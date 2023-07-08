Come by to see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is desirable Rudder Pointe. This home is situated on a large corner lot with privacy fencing. Entering the foyer you will be greeted by tons of natural light . The open concept kitchen features 42" white cabinets, subway backsplash, a large walk-in pantry, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances! This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive master suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets. Find SMART home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $345,000
