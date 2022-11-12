3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $344,000

Welcome home...to Rudder Pointe. This amazing Ranger home features many upgrades and extras that are sure to stand out. The home rests on an oversized corner lot and offers 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Builder standards include smart-home innovations such as a RING doorbell, digitally programmable NEST thermostat, smart locks with programmable keypad codes as well as LED lighting throughout the home. Additional upgrades will be found in the chef’s kitchen; which features high-end quartz countertops, designer subway tile backsplash, coffee bar, soft-close drawers and a stainless steel appliance package. The main bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, sizable walk in tiled shower, a deep soaking tub for relaxing after a long day and an oversized walk-in closet with convenient laundry room access. The open-concept living room is filled with natural light from a wall of windows as well as an elegant transom window above the glass accent back door. Outside, the spacious backyard is highlighted by a crushed stone outdoor entertainment area that is ideal for BBQ’s and sunsets. This rapidly growing community includes a park, a walking trail and greenspace for outdoor activities and sports. And it’s located just a short distance from Rudder High School, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.