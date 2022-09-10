 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $343,000

Ranger Homes presents on of their most popular floor plans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a main office! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light. Secluded at the back of the home is the large master bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom, guest bedrooms, and space for a desk! Situated at the front of the home is the main level bonus room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Welcome home to Ranger.

