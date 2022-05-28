Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Rudder Pointe! Elegant entryway leads to homes living and dining areas or step off and enter homes additional bedrooms and full bathroom! Living and dining areas are open yet defined, with a gorgeous L- shaped kitchen to overlook it all! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, study nook, and bright window to allow plenty of natural light! Master bedroom is spacious with two bright windows. Master bathroom features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and fabulous walk-in closet with access to homes laundry room. Laundry room opens up to signature mudroom, which wraps around to homes main hallway. Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $342,525
