Avonley Homes "The Lily" comes home to Pinemont! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this charming floorplan features vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining, kitchen, and living area. The open kitchen boasts an island, granite counters, a nice appliance package and overlooks a spacious living area and an adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Covered patio provides an ample outdoor entertaining space to spend sunny evenings with friends and family! Enjoy being a short drive to grocery stores, dining, and medical facilities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $340,165
