3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $339,900

This precious, meticulously built home is ready for YOU! Tons of details throughout that make it stand out from the crowd! This custom built home is FULL of upgraded features! The entryway features a gorgeous bricked ceiling to welcome you! 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a split floor plan makes for a great layout. Open kitchen and living make entertaining a breeze. In the kitchen you will find hidden spice racks and a hidden coffee bar! Bar height seating makes it a joy for the chef to be able to visit while cooking. The master bedroom boasts tall ceilings and tons of space and the master bathroom does not disappoint! Huge garden tub and separate shower, double vanities and large walk in closet. The half bath is situated very conveniently for your guests! The covered patio is a great place to BBQ or just hangout and watch a game! Oversized 2 car side entry garage is an added bonus! The corner lot and no back yard neighbors lends itself to added privacy! Welcome home to Greenbrier!