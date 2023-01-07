 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $339,900

Darling, meticulously maintained, one-owner patio home in the popular 55+ Briar Meadows Creek subdivision. In the heart of south Bryan; close to lots of shopping, restaurants, medical facilities and super easy access to Highway 6. Beautiful brick and stone exterior adorns a welcoming entry; functionally designed floor plan with open concept living and dining. So many more extras: High quality safety storm door at entryway; granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances; large primary suite with ensuite master spa; screened-in sunroom gives way to a lovely wood deck and side brick patio; Ring Doorbell with camera; “Versa Lift” garage-attic elevator with additional flooring in attic; custom-installed gas line for gas grill (conveys); easy-to-maintain yard with sprinklers, french drains and sturdy storage shed. Home is wheel-chair friendly and handicap accessible. No thru-streets provide for maximum privacy, security and comfort. Call today for your private showing!

