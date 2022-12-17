Avonley Homes "Violet" plan comes to Rudder Pointe! Grand entryway leads to homes open living and dining areas, with a gorgeous U-shaped kitchen overlooking it all! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, spacious pantry, and bright window to allow plenty of natural light! Split bedroom floorplan clusters additional bedrooms around the main hallway, all with access to a full bathroom. Primary bedroom is spacious with two bright windows. Primary En-Suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and generous walk-in closet with access to homes laundry room. Laundry room opens up to Avonley Homes signature mudroom, which wraps around to homes main hallway. Covered back porch provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $338,235
