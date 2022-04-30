3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $335,000

This Tuscany built home has unmatched quality, exquisite detail and a versatile floor plan. Featuring two-way split floorplan this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is absolutely stunning & quality built. Some of the features of this incredible home include: linear tile throughout; large living area with second dining which could be used for office; well-appointed kitchen with stunning backsplash, stainless appliances, beautiful granite and custom cabinetry, gas range and eating bar; LED light bulbs; raised ceilings; crown molding; tall baseboards in main living area. Ensuite primary bedroom has beautiful crown molding, raised ceiling and rope lighting; walk-in shower, large walk-in closet with built-ins. Great storage throughout, including attic storage; two-car garage. Patio, privacy fence are all part of what this grand property has to offer. This home is available near medical facilities, retail shopping, grocery shopping, restaurants. No through streets allow for privacy and comfortable living. Call to see today!