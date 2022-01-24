On a darling street, tucked away with an abundance of oak trees you'll find this stately and distinctive three bedroom, two bathroom home with historic charm in an unbeatable location. Built in 1941, it reflects the quality of the past with the conveniences of the present. 725 Meadow offers original touches such as hardwood floors and stained glass windows but with an updated electrical panel, new roof, new quartz countertops and flooring in the kitchen. Escape from the hustle and bustle of daily living in the privacy of a luscious and luxurious master suite featuring oversized walk-in closet and updated master bathroom with clawfoot tub. Entertain in style with three living areas, formal dining and a beautiful backyard made for hosting. Centrally located between Texas A&M University, Blinn College and downtown Bryan - don't miss the opportunity to own this historic gem! Call for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $335,000
