Constructed in 2020, this 3/2 nearly new single owner home on a spacious corner lot in Rudder Pointe has charming curb appeal and offers an easy flow open floor plan.The functional kitchen features granite countertops, pearl gray subway backsplash, rich brown soft close cabinetry with built-in wine rack, and sizable eating island which overlooks the dining and living areas. The primary bedroom has a cove ceiling, recessed lighting, and en suite bathroom with double granite vanity, tile surround walk-in shower, and sizable walk-in closet. Two ample guest bedrooms with plenty of closet space share a full bathroom. Relax on the covered patio or host a barbecue in the expansive, privacy fenced backyard. This quickly growing community enjoys close proximity to schools, restaurants, shopping, and includes a park, walking trail, and greenspace for outdoor activities.