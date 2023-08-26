Welcome to the Alamosa Springs! This exceptional property showcases a wonderful floor plan, boasting 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus an office and large flex space for the ultimate in comfortable living. As you step inside, the first floor welcomes you with its soaring ceilings and a seamlessly flowing open concept plan, offering a great space for productivity or relaxation. The heart of the home is revealed in the expansive living area, where gatherings and everyday living. The primary bedroom retreat, located on the first floor, is a true retreat with it's beautiful vinyl flooring. Large bay windows allow natural light to shine in, highlighting the generous proportions of the room. The primary bath comes complete with dual sinks and a walk-in closet that offers ample storage space. Upstairs, you'll discover a versatile game room/living room and 2 additional bedrooms. Many upgrades have been thoughtfully incorporated, enhancing the base builder plan.