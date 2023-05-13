Welcome home to 3488 Pointe du Hoc! Enter into Ranger Homes most popular floor plan where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen. Featuring 42 inch upper cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive main suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Rounding out the home, find smart home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $335,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maddie Hall was the kind of person who lit up a room and wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, either.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who transferred to Ole Miss after last season, was dismissed from the Rebels’ team over the…
If someone would have told a younger Oliver Hadnot, principal of College Station Middle School, that he would remain at the same school for 20…
If you don’t know it’s there, the Edge community is just a little blip in the road these days.