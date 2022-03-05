 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $333,500

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home is desirable Briar Meadows Creek subdivision of Bryan. Gorgeous open/split floor plan features raised ceilings and beautiful wood look tile floors. Kitchen features granite counters, breakfast area, eating bar, and pantry. Large Master Suite with dual vanities, separate shower and tub with a large walk in closet. Entertain your friends on the covered patio. Minutes from schools, restaurants, shopping and the shops of Downtown Bryan. Come see your new house today!

