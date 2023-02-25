Neat as a pin, this Ranger Home on an oversized corner lot in Rudder Pointe has so much to offer, including such Smart Home features as digital Nest thermostat, cameras, lights, locks, & RING video doorbell. Enjoy builder upgrades like granite countertops, nickel finish lighting fixtures, and soft close cabinets. The bright and functional kitchen, highlighting a beautiful granite eating island with double sink and dishwasher, extends to a cozy breakfast area bathed in natural light. Accessing the covered patio and large privacy fenced backyard, the open living area offers a comfortable place to gather or relax with a movie. With enough space for a reading area, the primary bedroom with cove ceiling enjoys an en suite bathroom featuring two walk-in closets, soaking tub, double granite vanities, & large walk-in shower w/ white tile surround. Both spacious guest bedrooms share a full guest bathroom accentuated by neutral toned ceramic tile. Rudder Pointe offers walking trails, a neighborhood park and playground, & enjoys convenience to dining, medical facilities, schools, and shopping.