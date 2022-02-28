Don’t miss out on this stately townhome in central Bryan. Perfect for entertaining. It features a large formal living area with parquet flooring and a fireplace, a library to pass the time with a good book that has its own fireplace and an office. The kitchen has been updated and features extensive cabinets for just about everything and a large pantry. The master suite is downstairs and is just off a second living area. The formal dining area is great for entertaining and has its own wet bar. Two additional bedrooms and a bath are upstairs. It has wonderful outdoor space. A patio stretches from the front entrance all the way to the rear.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $330,000
