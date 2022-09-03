3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous CUSTOM new build RIGHT NEXT to Blinn College. Attention Investors, home buyers, weekend Aggies, what a great opportunity to own a home less than a block away from campus with NO HOA. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, high ceilings, beautiful custom cabinets, light and bright paint throughout, and beautiful luxury vinyl floors. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss. Call today for your private tour.