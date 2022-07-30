3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000

Welcome to the newest area of the Edgewater subdivision in Bryan. This meticulously kept home is ready for your family with over 1800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a formal dining area/office, and a private backyard with no back neighbors. Enjoy this great split floorplan with the master suite boasting double vanities, a separate shower, and a tub with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has tons of counter and cabinet space, an open island to the living area, space for 4 barstools, and an eating area. The living space has easy access to the kitchen, master suite, and backyard where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Situated close to Texas A&M Health Science Center, Traditions Golf Course, lots of shopping and restaurants, nearby schools, and easy access to Harvey Mitchell, and Wellborn road. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a 2020-built home in the Edgewater subdivision with plenty of sidewalks, sports courts, and playgrounds to enjoy.