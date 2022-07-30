3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $325,000

Located in the highly desirable Edgewater community this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers ample space and plenty of room to entertain with the two living rooms and two dining rooms. The spacious master bedroom also offers a large garden tub and separate shower with double vanities. The split floor plan is great for kids or your guests when they come to visit. Located on a large corner lot and backing up to a green belt with no backyard neighbors offering peaceful mornings and evenings. The roof is only about a year old and gutters have been installed on the home in recent years. A quick drive to the University and conveniently located close to Walmart, shopping, restaurants and so much more. Don't miss out on this like-new, well maintained home before it is gone!