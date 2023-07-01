Welcome home to 3188 Tarleton Court! Situated on a corner lot, this home blends comfort, style, and function. The large great room embraces style and possibility with its well designed layout. Sit at the kitchen bar and take in the standard 42 inch soft close cabinets and designer backsplash, or feel comfortable sitting on the back patio that opens right up to the great room. The two guest bedrooms share a hall bath and feature large closets and split floor plan. Walk into luxury with an expansive primary suite featuring two walk-in closets and a large walk-in shower. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring doorbell, and SMART locks and lights.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $323,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Lasagna, beef cannelloni and breadsticks are being served once again at Frittella Italian Cafe in Bryan after a year-plus hiatus.
All you need to know about the Southeastern Conference’s 2024 football schedule is that Texas A&M is playing Texas. Yeah, it would be nice…
Content by Texas A&M University–Central Texas. This new Alternative Teacher Certification Program takes the evolving needs of students and…
During Fred Dupriest’s time living in College Station’s historic Southside neighborhood, he has collected numerous photos of vehicles clumped …