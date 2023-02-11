Avonley Homes "The Lily" floorplan comes home to Rudder Pointe! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this charming home features vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining, kitchen, and living area. The open kitchen boasts an island, granite counters, a nice appliance package and overlooks an open living area and an adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Covered patio provides an ample outdoor entertaining space to spend sunny evenings with friends and family! Come see this great location that is just a short drive to restaurants, shopping, and nice medical facilities. Ample walking paths leading to the playground, soccer field, and large green space are an everyday convenience when you live in Rudder Pointe!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,180
