 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

Sitting on the end of a Cul-De-Sac in the desired Rudder Ponte subdivision sits this beautifully maintained home that is still like new. This 1784 sqft home offers an open floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a mud room! The kitchen features great natural light that shines on the granite countertops, a large island, and stainless steel appliances! The large primary suite connects to the laundry room and offers a split bedroom floorplan from the other 2 bedrooms. Come see this home today and experience everything it has to offer!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert