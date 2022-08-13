3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom double wide home in CJ Porter's Linda Lakes Subdivision sits on just under a half acre lot with many improvements to the property. This house features include an open kitchen concept with large island, walk in closets in each bedroom and spacious living room. The master bathroom features 2 lavatories, a soaking tub, and a walk in shower. Large covered porch affords a great view of the large front yard and gets you into the your new home. Ample parking under the carport, completely fenced yard, play ground and swing set will convey. Schedule a showing today!