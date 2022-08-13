 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $320,000

Hey there.... I saw you staring at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm your new home and, as you can see, I'm what you've been searching for. Built in 2019, I'm one of the youngest on the market- even my roof was replaced last summer. My garage has enough room for 2 vehicles, and is deep enough to park a truck. Inside, my floor plan is open and split, and my extra bedrooms share a jack-and jill style bathroom. My kitchen, dining room, and livingroom are all open, spacious, and ready for entertaining (did you see how many butts will fit on that couch?!). I'm often told my kitchen is my best feature, but my master suite is what made my seller fall for me. The room is HUGE and leads to a dreamy bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanities, and a MASSIVE closet. Like what you see so far? Wait until you see my backside! My patio is covered and I only have neighbors on one side! There's no way I'll be on the market long- you should schedule a showing appointment today!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert