So Many Extras... From the very first glance, the wood shutters and board and batten siding set the tone of this custom beauty. The rich, modern-rustic feel is echoed inside this 3 BR 2 Bath Avonley Home, with a light and airy open living area accentuated by the gorgeous stone fireplace and fantastic eat-at bar; This great space is equally perfect for entertaining or enjoying a quiet evening at home. The spacious kitchen features custom cabinetry and built-ins, with beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smart Bonus upgrades continue to the outdoors, with an extended 26' garage, covered patio with extension, gutters and privacy fencing. Face Zero Degree weather with Zero worries with your built-in Emergency Generator hook-up! Great location in Rudder Pointe.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $319,000
