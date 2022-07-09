 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $319,000

********Open House Saturday and Sunday 7/9 & 7/10 - 1pm - 3pm ******** Better than new - Spacious and bright 3/2 home with a study are part of the wide open layout. We love the large common area and love having this much shared space. Abundant kitchen storage with large island overlooking dining area and living. Everyone can be in the kitchen and in the game as well.. Split bedrooms with ensuite master bedroom with tub and separate shower. Outdoor kitchen and covered patio added by owners completes the great privacy fenced back yard. Plan to view it today!

