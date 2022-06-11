 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $318,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $318,000

Comfort, style, and function make this Ranger floor plan a home! The large great room embraces style and possibility with it's well designed layout. Sit at the kitchen bar and take in the standard 42 inch soft close cabinets and designer backsplash, or feel comfortable sitting on the back patio that opens right up to the great room. The two guest bedrooms share a hall bath and feature large closets and split floor plan from the main bedroom. Walk into luxury with an expansive main bed and ensuite featuring two walk-in closets and a large walk-in shower. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a SMART thermostat, Ring door bell, and SMART locks and lights.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert