Welcome home to 3157 Tarleton Court! Walk into luxury as this elegant foyer draws you into the large great room. Feel like part of the party in the kitchen with its designer finishes overlooking the family room and dining room. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits a main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. To top it off this SMART home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad deadbolt entry, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $317,000
