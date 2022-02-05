Ranger Homes presents on of their most popular floor plans. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a main level flex room! The oversized kitchen overlooks the dining and living creating a dramatic great room with an abundance of natural light. Secluded at the back of the home is the large primary bedroom and ensuite. Tucked away on the side you have a guest bathroom, guest bedrooms, and space for a desk. Situated at the front of the home is the main level flex room and two car garage. This home has it all PLUS features a SMART HOME package! Welcome home to Ranger.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Four Republicans are competing in the March 1 primary election for the Precinct 2 seat on the Brazos County Commissioners Court.