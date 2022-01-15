 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 1 pm to 4 pm! Enjoy all the benefits of a new construction home - without the wait! Like new Ranger home located in Rudder Pointe has easy access to Highway 6 and Rudder HS! You'll love all of the amenities of this well-built home! Spacious, open floor plan with ample windows allowing the natural light to flow throughout the home. The kitchen features a large center island, extra-tall soft-close 42" cabinets, a generous pantry, and lots of counter space! Desirable 3-way split bedroom floorplan with a secluded primary bedroom featuring en-suite bath with luxurious finishes and lots of storage in the large primary closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. SMART home features include a Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell, and smart locks and lights. Durable and easy-to-care-for vinyl plank flooring in common areas. Well-maintained and MOVE-IN READY TODAY! Just steps away from the Rudder Pointe playground and park with relaxing pond. Hurry to see this one before someone else grabs this gem!

