3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

Come check out this well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the highly sought after Edgewater Community. Enjoy the open concept kitchen and living area that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Featuring granite, stainless steel appliances, vinyl, and lots of storage. Don't forget about the extra bonus room located off the living room that has endless possibilities. The large master suite offers a soaker tub, large shower, walk in closet, and double vanities. Conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants and more! This well cared for home won't last long so schedule a showing before it is gone. Currently leased at $2,000 till May 31st, 2022.

