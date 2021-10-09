Walk into luxury as this elegant foyer draws you into the large great room. Feel like part of the party in the kitchen with its designer finishes overlooking the family room and dining room. Large windows allow natural light to burst throughout the space and in each of the spacious three bedrooms. Situated at the front of the house two bedrooms with a hall bath offer great opportunity for an office or play space. Tucked away at the back of the home sits a main bedroom and ensuite with luxurious finishes and walk-in closet. Head upstairs and you'll find a bonus room over the garage! To top it off this SMART home features a Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, keypad deadbolt entry, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $311,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A McLennan County man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time while he had…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad.
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reverently talks about how great it is to play at Kyle Field.
A sign at Alan Bass’ tailgate on the grass outside of Reed Arena had a simple statement printed on it – “tailgate like a champion today.”