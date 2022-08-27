 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

This Beautiful New Construction located in the Briar Meadows Creek neighborhood, only minutes from award winning schools, shopping, dining, medical services, parks, walking trails and the classic Camelot Park. One mile to St. Josephs medical center and four miles to Texas A&M University! Don't miss this opportunity to become part of this wonderful neighborhood! Call/Text listing agent for showing instructions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert