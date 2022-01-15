3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $310,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1724 square foot beauty is ready for immediate move in. With it's smart home features, open kitchen and dining floorplan, and covered patio out back, this one wont last long. This entertainer's kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a stained island, and gorgeous backsplash, and is ready for your next gathering. If you are looking for your next new home, this is definitely the one!