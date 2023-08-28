Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has an open floor plan with tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. The house comes with stainless appliances, granite counters, full blinds are included, a full landscaping pack and so much more. EVERY lot on Lili cove features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which mean no through traffic!! Ask about our incentives! The finished pictures are of the same floor plan.