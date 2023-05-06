Welcome home to 3176 Tarleton Court! Enter through the front door into a sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen. Designer soft close cabinetry and a stylish backsplash draw your eyes up to the soaring 10' ceilings throughout this space. Two bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry are split from a large primary ensuite with large shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Soft close cabinetry, full home blinds, fans and LED disc lighting throughout, and SMART home features are only a few of the standard features this home offers!