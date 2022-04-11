3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $300,000

OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, APRIL 10 - 1 pm to 4 pm! THEY DON'T BUILD HOMES LIKE THIS ANYMORE! Come see the Harrington House, a classic 1965 mid-century home originally built by Marion Thomas Harrington, class of 1922, who was the president of Texas A&M in the 1950's and served as chancellor of the Texas A&M System from 1953-1965. Located on a spacious 1/3 acre lot in Bryan, just two miles from Texas A&M! Gorgeous oak hardwood floors in many rooms! Extra large formal living room and formal dining room in the front of the home. The enormous family room features a sloped ceiling with exposed beams, modern tile floors, and a brick gas fireplace. The kitchen is bright and cheerful with a double oven, ample cabinet space, and a Bosch Silence dishwasher (2019). The primary bedroom features new carpeting. Blinds in primary bedroom and kitchen are Levelor real wood blinds. Two secondary bedrooms feature hardwood floors and a large hall bath. Enjoy your coffee in the privacy of the covered patio - and look at those original screen doors! The character of this home is maintained, and the list of updates is endless! Updated vinyl windows throughout. New interior paint throughout. New roof 2020. New HVAC 2019. Sprinkler system 2017. Water heater 2018. New ceiling fans throughout. Reverse Osmosis System (conveys with property) 2017. Ring doorbell conveys. No HOA, however, this home is located in a deed-restricted area - no more than two unrelated. Schedule your private tour now!