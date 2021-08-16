3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900

Historic charm, abundant natural light, beautiful updates & upgrades and centrally located in an unbeatable location! This unique historic show-stopper is nestled on a large Meadowbrook lot with mature trees and ample yard space both front and back. This home boasts a new roof (2019), updated electrical panel, plugs & switches, original hardwood floors, new quartz countertops and flooring in the kitchen and Anderson windows in the family room! Massive master suite includes extra-large walk-in closet and updated master bathroom with clawfoot tub. The bedrooms are spacious along with the three (you read that right!) living rooms which make this home perfect for entertaining and hosting. Bonus additions include freshly poured concrete parking slab along with a new privacy fence and enclosed temperature-controlled outdoor storage. If the home isn't enough, step outside into the absolutely stunning treed yard with large back deck and fire pit. Yard offers enough space to entertain, play and garden! Centrally located between Texas A&M University, Blinn College and downtown Bryan - don't miss the opportunity to own this historic gem in an unbeatable location!