Enter into Ranger Homes most popular floor plan where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen. Featuring 42 inch upper cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Rounding out the home, find smart home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' performance in Saturday's loss to the Razorbacks.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
A statue of Matthew Gaines will be unveiled and dedicated on Texas A&M’s campus at 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.