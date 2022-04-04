 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the sought after Copperfield neighborhood! Oversized corner lot with an updated kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar, breakfast area, and tons of storage. You'll enjoy spending time in the backyard with large covered patio. Feeding into some wonderful BISD schools, this house is a must see!

