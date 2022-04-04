Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the sought after Copperfield neighborhood! Oversized corner lot with an updated kitchen that features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar, breakfast area, and tons of storage. You'll enjoy spending time in the backyard with large covered patio. Feeding into some wonderful BISD schools, this house is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.