All ready to move? Then see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will turn your head. Pride of ownership abounds throughout this spacious home, from the gleaming hardwood floors, sparkling kitchen with stainless appliances, elegant formal living and dining rooms, and the well-manicured landscaping. The primary suite features large walk-in closet, built-ins, patio door, and oversized shower. Here you'll also find large bedrooms with ceiling fans, hall bath with dual sinks, built-ins throughout, and more. Recent improvements include new roof (2021), new HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021), underground sprinklers with wifi controls. Move-in today and start your summer right with a BBQ on the extended back patio. Bonus features include: side entry garage, storage shed, bay windows, abundance of storage space, and more. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.
College Station head volleyball coach Kacie Street is leaving the Lady Cougars but will remain heavily involved in the sport and community as …
Local couple Raye Leigh and Jonathan Stone have been named Texas A&M 2022-23 Parents of the Year.
When Mason Ruiz was a freshman at Bryan, he was part of a Vikings baseball team that won just three district games.
A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. …
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch's lack of home runs this season had become a point of jest among his Texas A&M teammates.
The case against the last of four Caldwell High School students originally indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in…
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…