3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $299,900

All ready to move? Then see this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will turn your head. Pride of ownership abounds throughout this spacious home, from the gleaming hardwood floors, sparkling kitchen with stainless appliances, elegant formal living and dining rooms, and the well-manicured landscaping. The primary suite features large walk-in closet, built-ins, patio door, and oversized shower. Here you'll also find large bedrooms with ceiling fans, hall bath with dual sinks, built-ins throughout, and more. Recent improvements include new roof (2021), new HVAC (2021), new water heater (2021), underground sprinklers with wifi controls. Move-in today and start your summer right with a BBQ on the extended back patio. Bonus features include: side entry garage, storage shed, bay windows, abundance of storage space, and more. Schedule your showing today!

