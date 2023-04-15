This is a must see! Super cute 3-bed 2-bath with an office nook located in Bryan! This home is a newer build with nice vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, beautiful granite countertops, an open living concept… great for entertaining and wonderful natural light to light up the entire home!! You will also enjoy the large lot, extended patio and the fire pit perfect for spending time with friends and family!! You don't want to miss out! Call to schedule a showing today!